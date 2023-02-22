Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $8,705.59

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $8,705.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00224692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00057663 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,556,715 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

