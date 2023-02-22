Needham & Company LLC Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $82.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

