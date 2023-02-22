NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NRDS opened at $18.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 175,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

