Nervos Network Trading 43% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $222.48 million and $14.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 43% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00393479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00658194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00587879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00180522 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,274,215,349 coins and its circulating supply is 39,755,723,802 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

