Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Trading Down 3.0 %

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $337.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $397.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

