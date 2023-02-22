New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 4%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 99,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 144,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

New Found Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

