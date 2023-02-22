Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered Newcrest Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.