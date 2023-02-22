Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,405 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $12,552,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 220.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $3,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 97,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

