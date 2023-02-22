News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.99. News shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 1,128,264 shares.

News Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of News

About News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in News by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,412,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after acquiring an additional 319,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

