News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.99. News shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 1,128,264 shares.
News Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.
News Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
