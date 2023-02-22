NinePointTwo Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

