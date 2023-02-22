NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

