NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys Shares of 844 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.91, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

