NinePointTwo Capital LLC Has $100.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,073 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 40.5% of NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $100,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

