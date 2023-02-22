NinePointTwo Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 147,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

