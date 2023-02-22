NinePointTwo Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,289 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 41.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 190.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Syneos Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.