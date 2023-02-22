NinePointTwo Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,289 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 41.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 190.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Articles

