NinePointTwo Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $299.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.73.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.