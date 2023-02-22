NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

