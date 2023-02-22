NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 621 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

DIOD opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,835.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,250. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

