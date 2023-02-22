NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.