NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 6,177,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,752. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

