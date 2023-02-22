NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. 3,868,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,736. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of NiSource by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

