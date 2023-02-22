Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.
Nordson Stock Up 5.9 %
NDSN traded up $12.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.47. 153,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,718. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average of $231.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.20.
About Nordson
Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.
