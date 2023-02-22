Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.45

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.43. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

