Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Nutex Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

