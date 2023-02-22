NuCypher Market Capitalization Achieves $101.25 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. NuCypher has a total market cap of $101.25 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.27696279 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

