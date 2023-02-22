Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $183.65 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 983,130 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $183,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $96,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,851 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Autodesk by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 277,356 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,499,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.45.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.0 %

ADSK opened at $215.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

