Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124,891 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $200,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 78,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

