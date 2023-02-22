Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,651 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Williams Companies worth $171,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 40,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

