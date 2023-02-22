Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 134,605 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,605 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $229,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

