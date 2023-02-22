Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,650 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $177,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average of $238.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.