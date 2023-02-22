Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 326,082 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 326,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Devon Energy worth $265,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

