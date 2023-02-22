Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 84,923 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,923 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of LPL Financial worth $243,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

LPLA stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.99.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.