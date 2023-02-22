NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,024,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,039,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $509.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

