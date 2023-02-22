NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $206.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $514.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

