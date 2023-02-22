NXM (NXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $84,876.06

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $335.29 million and $84,876.06 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $50.85 or 0.00213442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.65042158 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,256.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

