OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.50

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.