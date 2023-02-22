Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $265.70 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $265.70 million and $49.94 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00418621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.46 or 0.27730229 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars.

