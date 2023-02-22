OceanaGold Co. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OGC opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

