OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 13,972 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBEM opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

