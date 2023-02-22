OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,617,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,067,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

