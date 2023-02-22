OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 158,308 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

FPE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

