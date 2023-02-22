OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 4,606 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 14.84% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 123,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

