OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 184,042 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 551,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 103,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.