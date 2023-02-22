OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 22,967 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.19% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

