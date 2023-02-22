OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,640 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 431,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $21,854,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 147,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,558. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

