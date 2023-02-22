OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,212 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $178.16. The stock had a trading volume of 325,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.