OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.85. 154,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.