OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after buying an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 191,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

