OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 1,722,827 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

