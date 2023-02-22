OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,004 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 716,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,212. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.